The violence in Chiapas has left a new episode. It is the recent disappearance of the elected mayor of the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM), Anibal Roblero Castillo in Comalapa borderfor which the authorities have already issued a search warrant.

The complaint was filed by relatives of Roblero Castillo, who was last seen on the afternoon of September 3 in the Terán neighborhood of Tuxtla Gutiérrez where the politician was intercepted by hooded and armed menan event that was recorded on video.

“From the moment of receiving the complaint, personnel from the Office of the Prosecutor for the Prevention of Forced Disappearance of Persons and Disappearances Committed by Private Individuals have carried out actions in accordance with the Approved Protocol for the Search for Missing and Unlocated Persons, such as reviewing video surveillance recordings, interviews and tours,” the state corporation said in a statement.

The authorities have not yet commented on the video circulating on social media, in which the identity of the kidnapped person is attributed to a Green Party politician.

According to the recording, at 4:55 p.m. on Tuesday, at least five men with their faces covered and heavily armed forced the future mayor to get into a van escorted by two other vehicles.

Aníbal Roblero Castillo, 54 years old, won the municipal elections of Frontera Comalapa as the most voted candidate in the history of the municipality, according to the PREP, having received 64.95% of the voteswhich is equivalent to 26,300 votes.

The elected municipal president He was due to take the oath of office on October 1st. but so far his whereabouts remain unknown.

