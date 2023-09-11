The Secretary of the Interior, Luisa María Alcalde, defended this Monday the 2024 economic package presented by the Ministry of Finance, which foresees a high budget deficit, because it complies with the responsible route of maintaining healthy finances.

He pointed out that it is a package that is mainly aimed at having the necessary resources to conclude the government’s works and reinforce the Welfare programs, in the specific case of older adults, which will have an increase of 25 percent next year.

In the morning press conference, replacing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Mayor, the package is also planning to allocate sufficient resources for the hydraulic works that Conagua has presented, which guarantees the right to water.

In addition, it includes the amounts necessary to conclude the Mayan Train project, the Transisthmian Train, the Mexico – Toluca Interurban Train, the suburban section to the Felipe Ángeles International Airport and the Chapultepec Naturaleza Viva project.

It is a responsible route for healthy finances, highlighted the Secretary of the Interior, which is based on a two-pillar policy: zero corruption and ending corruption.

He pointed out that this strategy has allowed there to be sufficient funds, not only to promote development, but to complete public infrastructure projects, without putting the country into debt.

Regarding the deficit, Luisa María Alcalde mentioned that the Secretary of the Treasury, Rogelio Ramírez de la O, has presented the defense of the plan, a project that would help finish the works planned by the Government of Mexico.

