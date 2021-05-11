Mayor “Doesn’t look good” – Left criticizes Vapaavuori’s career transfer harshly, Greens and Coalition find understanding

Vapaavuori (Kok), who will retire as mayor in the summer, will join the Danish real estate investor NREP after his official position.

Problematic or natural? News Mayor of Helsinki Jan Vapaavuori The transfer of (kok) to the service of a private real estate investor divides Helsinki’s large council groups into two.

Vapaavuori (Kok), who will retire as mayor in the summer, will join the Danish real estate investor NREP after his official position. He works for the company as a part-time urban development advisor.

Nrep is a big player in the Helsinki real estate investment market. In the view of the political left, the transition raises the question of conflict of interest. In the Coalition Party and the Greens, the transition is considered a logical continuation of Vapaavuori’s career.

Nrepin According to Vapaavuori, during the first six months, Vapaavuori will not participate in any projects related to the city of Helsinki. He therefore follows a voluntary qualifying period.

In addition, he will refrain from taking part in discussions to which the NREP is a party at the end of his term as mayor.

However, for left-wing parties, this is not quite enough.

Head of the SDP Council Group Eveliina Heinäluoma notes that transitions from important public tasks to private money companies close to old ones are always somewhat problematic.

Demarie’s group leader in the Helsinki Council Eveliina Heinäluoma­

“Quarantine arrangements have been made on the state side. I consider it justified to have a similar debate on the municipal side as a matter of urgency. ”

According to Heinäluoma, the question is whether citizens can trust the independence of decision-makers.

“Trust is at the heart of politics.”

Left Alliance group leader Veronika Honkasalo is on the same lines as Heinäluoma. Honkasalo emphasizes that Vapaavuori, as mayor, has pushed forward Nrep’s plan for the renewal of the Lapinlahti area. The plan collapsed in opposition to other parties.

Honkasalo describes the transition to Vapaavuori as problematic.

“Doesn’t look good.”

Honkasalo also believes that the introduction of austerity provisions should now be seriously considered in Helsinki. According to Honkasalo, Helsinki should consider whether the austerity regulations could be similar to those of the state. Honkasalo says that in this case, the official should also be paid compensation equivalent to his salary for the qualifying period.

“I do not see voluntary self-restraint as sufficient because it does not guarantee equality, and we do not know that it will actually materialize. It would therefore be clearer to have common censorship provisions. “

In public office, the conclusion of a quarantine agreement presupposes that the official has in his or her capacity “access to information which is secret or otherwise protected by restrictive provisions”. Thus, to information that he could use in a substantial way while operating in the private sector.

Question it is not new what kind of private sector tasks public sector decision-makers should be able to take up directly from their official duties.

The last time the debate went hot after the Coalition Lasse Männistö and Laura Räty moved in a short time from decision-making positions to employment in private health care companies.

As in the case of Männistö and Rädy, the Coalition Party and the Greens are also more calm about the career transfer of Vapaavuori than the left.

Group leader of the Greens Reetta Vanhanen notes that the six-month voluntary quarantine for Vapaavuori is a good thing.

Reetta Vanhanen, Chairman of the Helsinki Green Council Group­

“The transitions are understandable. It must be possible to move from the public sector to the private sector. But it is good to follow the precautionary principle, ”says Vanhanen.

Coalition Party group leader Daniel Sazonov notes that Vapaavuori ‘s new role naturally combines things he has done in his previous career. Sazonov also considers the six-month voluntary quarantine to be good.

Coalition Group Leader Daniel Sazonov­

Sazonov states that Nrep acquires a lot of know-how with the salary. However, there is no disproportionate advantage over competitors.

“I believe, trust and know that the city’s zoning policy is very transparently managed. Plots will be allocated through a competitive process and other open methods. That is the way it should be and this is how everyone is treated equally. ”

HS did not reach the Free Mountain.