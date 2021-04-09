At a meeting on Wednesday meeting with health ministry technical personnel, Pollensa’s mayor, Tomeu Cifre, demanded the “urgent renovation” of the health center in Puerto Pollensa.

Commenting later, Code said that “the state of the building and its infrastructure is lamentable and not at all adequate to offer the service it is supposed to”. At the meeting, the major provided options to the ministry in order to accelerate renovation work “as much as possible”. “We urgently need a health center that is in the correct condition, as the current one cannot adequately provide services to the people of Pollensa. “

“If the ministry does not have the budget for this, Pollensa town hall will advance the money. “The government would need to find the legal formula to enable this, the” most necessary thing “being a solution to a problem that has dragged on for years and which” should have been solved during the period of the previous administration, as it had agreed “.

The mayor noted strong willingness on behalf of the ministry to address the issue. “It has expressed its commitment to drafting the project and seeking the most appropriate solution so that the renovation of the health center is carried out before the end of the year. “