Ciudad Juarez.- Works in five parks, the construction of Ocotillo Street and the rehabilitation of a section of Plutarco Elías Calles Avenue, from David Herrera Jordán to Heroico Colegio Militar, were delivered yesterday by the municipal president Cruz Pérez Cuéllar. In Plutarco, milling and asphalt paving work was done, 2,375 square meters of asphalt were attended to. The mayor, who was accompanied by officials and neighbors of the sector, reported that the rehabilitation works were carried out with an investment of one million 382 thousand 334 pesos and the works are carried out through the Road Improvement program. The work was complemented with an absorption well on Río Champotón Street. The head of the General Directorate of Municipal Public Services, Arturo Rivera, said that as complementary works, eight LED lights were installed in the section from David Herrera Jordán to Heroico Colegio Militar, in addition to painting three flying buttresses and installing two arms, as well as 250 meters of overhead wiring. As part of the program, other important roads are being addressed, such as Tecnológico, Santiago Troncoso and División del Norte avenues. One of the parks that was rehabilitated is Los Venados, located in the Fidel Velázquez subdivision. With an investment of 3 million 302 thousand pesos, preliminary works were carried out, a perimeter wall, a new court, an exercise area, street furniture, permeable areas, landscaping and cleaning, it was reported. In the case of Ocotillo Street, in the Insurgentes neighborhood, it was built through the Additional Municipal Urbanization System (SUMA) in the section of 16 de Septiembre Avenue to the south. In this work, the neighbors contributed 25 percent of the cost and SUMA the other 75 percent, said the mayor. Sanitary intakes and discharges were changed, curbs were built and 1,484 square meters were paved with a total cost of one million 592 thousand 417.84 pesos. The neighbors contributed 398 thousand 104.46 pesos and the Municipality one million 194 thousand 313 pesos. In this case, 13 families will benefit, but the sector makes a connection between Morelos Street and 16 de Septiembre, it was reported.