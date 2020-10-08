The ban on tourists from hotspot areas has been in effect in almost all federal states since Friday. A mayor has now found clear words on this.

Hamm – “I think that’s pretty stupid”: The (still) Lord Mayor of Hamm (North Rhine-Westphalia), Thomas Hunsteger-Petermann, thinks what has now been passed Ban on accommodation for tourists from regions with a seven-day incidence over 50 for “completely wrong way”*. The head of administration of the city which, after a superspreading event at the beginning of September, leads the federal German case statistics, speaks of “small states” and “collective punishment”. This is reported by wa.de *.

The evaluation of a corona test currently takes two to four days, said Hunsteger-Petermann, if the requirements of the travel countries could make any sense at all, then rapid tests would have to be recognized. Compensation issues remained unresolved; Can Hammer now cancel their trips free of charge? *calf is part of the Ippen-Digital network