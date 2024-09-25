Real Time Big Data survey shows Luciano Cartaxo (13%), Ruy Carneiro, (13%) and Marcelo Queiroga, (10%) tied for 2nd place

Search Real Time Big Data released this Wednesday (25.Sep.2024) shows that the current mayor Cicero Lucena (PP) is comfortably leading the race for Mayor of João Pessoa (PB). He has 53% of voting intentions – with that, he would be reelected in the first round of the elections.

Next, there is a three-way tie within the 3 pp (percentage points) margin of error: the former mayor Luciano Cartaxo (PT) has 13%, the federal deputy Ruy Carneiro (We can), 13%, and the doctor Marcelo Queiroga (PL), former Minister of Health in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), appears with 10%. Here is the full (PDF – 461 kB).

Here is the stimulated scenario for the first full round:

Cicero Lucena (PP) – 53%;

Luciano Cartaxo (PT) – 13%;

Ruy Carneiro (Podemos) – 13%;

Marcelo Queiroga (PL) – 10%;

Camilo Duarte (PCO) – 0%;

Yuri Ezekiel (UP) – 0%;

undecided – 7%;

blank/invalid/not going to vote – 4%.

The survey was conducted by Real Time Big Data from September 23 to 24, 2024. 1,000 people aged 16 or over in João Pessoa were interviewed. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 3 pp, either way. The survey is registered with the TSE under number PB-07966/2024.

According to the company, the cost of the study was R$15,000. The amount was paid by the company 3 Poderes Mídia e Comunicação.

