Overview: ‘Chernihiv 70 percent destroyed and Security Council will consider Butja’
These are the main developments from Sunday evening and the night from Sunday to Monday:
- Chernihivi 70 percent destroyed by Russian attacks. The mayor of the city in the north of Ukraine has said this on television, according to news agency DPA. That information cannot be verified for NRC at this time. There are several medieval churches and monasteries in Chernihiv and almost 300,000 people lived there before the war.
- Nearly 2,700 people were evacuated from the heavily besieged city on Sunday Mariupol and from the Luhansk region. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced this, reports Reuters news agency. Civilians in Mariupol are said to have been taken from the city by Red Cross buses.
- United Nations Security Council Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he will consider the situation in Butya and other besieged Ukrainian cities on Tuesday. Hundreds of people, including civilians, were shot dead by Russian forces in Butya and other suburbs of Kiev, Zelensky said. Russia denies this.
- Robert Dulmers, a war reporter from the Nederlands Dagblad, was arrested in Ukraine on Sunday and subsequently deported. That same morning, Dulmers had captured images of an oil storage facility hit by a rocket attack in the southern port city of Odessa and posted them on Twitter.
