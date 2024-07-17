A few days ago, Venice’s mayor Luigi Brugnaro was still able to celebrate some really good news. In the latest ranking of the business newspaper “Il Sole 24 Ore”, which evaluates mayors and regional presidents every year, the economically liberal politician came fourth among all mayors in the country – far ahead of the mayors of Milan, Turin and Rome. But on Tuesday he suddenly found himself “deeply surprised”, as he himself said, confronted with a massive accusation of corruption and taking advantage.