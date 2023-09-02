Saturday, September 2, 2023, 01:22



Work continues so that the Enrique Roca stadium is in the best possible conditions for tonight’s game. A few hours after opening its doors for its first league game this season, the conditioning tasks were still going on so that no detail was missed: the benches, LED advertising around the pitch of a game that will also have new grass… In this way constant work was witnessed by the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, who visited the squad on the eve of the match against Córdoba. Also present were the Deputy Mayor and Councilor for Development and Heritage, Rebeca Pérez, and the Councilor for Sports, Miguel Ángel Noguera.

The fine-tuning began several weeks ago in a performance between the City Council and the grana club and within the Recupera Plan to improve, in this case, the venue in different aspects. Thus, during this time the vandal graffiti was removed, the lots around the enclosure were cleaned, the unevenness in the pavement was corrected and the pedestrian fords were rebuilt. In addition to these interventions outside the stadium, in recent days the fans have been pleasantly surprised by the recovery of red in the seats that already had that color thanks to being burned by a torch. In turn, the club finished placing the led advertising yesterday.

Murcianist mural



Fans, through the ‘Aficionarte al Real’ initiative, have yet to choose the 600-square-meter mural that will decorate the southwest corner of the stadium, next to the access ramp to the South Fondo. After the Murcianistas sent their ideas, a contest for artists will be called. A jury made up of the City Council, Real Murcia, the Federation of Peñas del Real Murcia and the historical commission of the Grana club will decide the finalists. Finally, the followers will choose the winning proposal.