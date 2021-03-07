Mayor Anni Sinnemäki and Juhana Vartiainen, who aspire to be mayor of Helsinki, are united by a surprising preference

In Helsinki possible search for lost time in the near future.

Candidates for mayor Anni Sinnemäki (green) and Juhana Vartiainen (kok) are both a French writer Marcel Proustin (1871–1922) admirers. Proust has written Looking for lost timenovel series, which is one of the great classics of world literature. Mixed Sinnemäki that Guard have mentioned it in their memorabilia in many newspaper interviews.

Thus, Helsinki will probably get a pro-Mayor.

Of course, there are a couple of words related to this, because the municipal elections have not yet been held. However, the Coalition Party and the Greens are at the forefront of support polls in Helsinki, and the mayor is likely to come from the largest council group – that is, with the current support figures, either the Coalition Party or the Greens.

It should also be remembered that Vartiainen is not yet an official mayoral candidate. The matter will be decided tomorrow, Monday, at the Coalition Party’s Helsinki district meeting.

Lost looking for time is a multi – part book series that describes in a psychological way the growth of the protagonist into a writer. Narration is a stream of consciousness where no detail is spared.

What can you learn from the book as a mayor?

“Proust’s wisdom and loveliness are due to the general wisdom of life, depth and mischief in his books,” says Juhana Vartiainen.

He says he means that Proust’s books provide guidance for life, not just politics.

“Proust’s genius comes from the fact that he never gave up the child’s way of looking at the world. She looks at things with a sincere longing for goodness, beauty and the magic world. ”

According to Vartiainen, the child’s attitude is needed in life in general, but also in various responsibilities. Stupid questions should not be feared.

“I’ve noticed parliamentary committees and other elected posts, that if you do not understand something, you should ask. It’s liberating. ”

According to Vartiainen, Proust nicely describes the fact that in the mind of a child, some names of people and places bring about a “mysterious glow and power”.

“As a child, I listened when my parents and relatives talked about Langinkoski. It was a mythically beautiful place in my mind. But when I saw it decades later, it was just a low-water rocky ditch, ”says Vartiainen.

Anni Sinnemäki is on the same lines as Vartiainen that Looking for lost time general life guidelines can be drawn from the book.

“Proust teaches that all things and people are interesting. It is worth stopping by and looking at them in all their diversity, ”says Sinnemäki.

“The more you look, the more you have to see. It also affects how you look at the city. ”

Sinnemäki’s second Proustian way of life is related to the frequency and cyclicality of things.

“Proust shows how the past is repeated in us as we move forward. Even though the world is constantly changing at a rapid pace, at the same time we are tied to the places of the past and, for example, the scents. ”

The so-called Proust memory means, for example, that a fragrance recalls a memory from years ago. Sinnemäki says that his childhood is remembered, for example, by the smell that fades when he steps from the stairwell of an old apartment building into the yard.

What is Marcel Proust’s role in the upcoming municipal elections? This is such a difficult question that you have to call a researcher at the University of Tampere To Johanna Vuorelma.

The mountain begins to revolve around all kinds of cultural significance in cities, Europeanism and elitism.

Then it turns out that Vuorelma also has a Proust relationship. He has recently quoted Marcel Proust in a scientific article. Vuorelma wrote about Proust’s effort to fight against the “frozen image”. By this, Proust meant that if a person is described and defined linguistically too precisely, it will freeze that person in place.

Too precise a definition leaves no room for man to maneuver.

“The idea of ​​a frozen picture fits well with politics. After all, in politics, stamps are easily struck that the target person may not be able to influence. ”

Thus, during the municipal elections, the identity-political stigma has been really caught up in the contract, when people have been categorized as value-liberal and conservative.

Someone has pretended to want Helsinki without communists. Another has wanted Nazi marches out from under his window. Someone has been in the anti-immigration Hommaforum candidate candidate ten years ago, which some consider him forever anti-immigration.

And besides, the pro-Mayor is also a frozen image of its kind.