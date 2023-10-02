Mayor and shared sex, the woman in the video: “A media pillory”

The story continues to take center stage mayor Pietro Tidei filmed and posted online while he was having sex in the meeting room with his lovers. One of the women involved in the scandal comes out and tells the truth about her love encounters with the first citizen of Santa Marinella. “Enough is enough! I’ve been told for days that there is an attempt on social media and in the media to associate my name and that of others regarding sensitive judicial matters e he sold compared to which they are absolutely foreign“, writes V. S, pointing the finger – as reported by Corriere della Sera – at the media pillory of which he believes he is a victim. She is a head teacher of a city high school, who also ended up at the center of attention regarding the Tidei case.

“There is no longer any logic or respect for anyone. Many love playing with words and allusions. Everyone knows that I have built my position with preparation and effort and that I work tirelessly to make the schools of Santa Marinella and Cerveteri the pride of the area. I am close to all students and families, especially the weakest. My whole life has been dedicated to social commitmentvolunteer: I am not interested in money or positions, among other things rejected by me several times”, the woman writes today. “It is obvious that I am the ideal figure for a scandal. The real problem is that my family, simple and which has always lived with respect for others and for others, he’s going through a very hard time“, he adds.

Read also: Mayor and sex in the Municipality, nothing but “effusions”. Hot dialogues: “Today 2 times”

Read also: Mayor and sex in the Municipality, Tidei: “Effusions, I don’t know that woman”

The woman also defends her loved ones, who also ended up at the center of the scandal. On the advice given by the mayor to her husband and the recommendation of her son she says: “My husband is an esteemed professionalupright and loyal, he has never received a single euro or a job of any kind from anyone. My son has always excelled in everything: I study above all but also sport and volunteering. At 24 years old she was able to choose a job among many proposals by virtue of her academic curriculum and her his innate skills“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

