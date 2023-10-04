Mayor and shared sex, another lover out in the open. But then she thinks better of it and deletes everything

The story continues to take center stage mayor Pietro Tidei filmed and posted online while he did it sex with two women (separate episodes) in the meeting room of the municipality of Santa Marinella on the Lazio coast. A former policewoman was searched in the case of the hot video. The Civitavecchia prosecutor’s office also seized her computer and mobile phone. The woman is the councilor’s sister municipal councilor Roberto Angeletti. This is the man who the mayor denounced for corruption, starting the investigation which then led to checks in the town hall and the discovery of intimate encounters of the mayor. Angeletti received the video after a request for documents in the investigation in which it appears investigated (for threats and not for corruption). Then he sent it, by his own admission, to his sister to ask her for advice on wiretapping.



Read also: Mayor and shared sex, the lover comes out: “Very hard moment”

Read also: Mayor and sex in the Municipality, nothing but “effusions”. Hot dialogues: “Today 2 times”

The seized PC belongs to a policeman previously in service in the coastal town. Neither of them is under investigation. The only name currently registered in the register of suspects is that of Angeletti. In recent days the woman’s husband spoke indicated as the lover of Tidei. Then she too decided to ventcalling for the mayor’s resignation but admitting that she is the person portrayed in one of the two videos. The principal of a school, however, denied being there second woman on Facebook. Then he deleted the post.

In recent days the first lover he had decided to tell his truth, not denying what had happened. “Enough now! For days I have been told that on social media and in the media attempts are being made to associate my name and that of others in relation to delicate judicial affairs and revenge compared to which I’m a total stranger“, writes V. S, pointing the finger – as reported by Corriere della Sera – against the media pillory of which he believes he is the victim. She is a head teacher of a city high school, who also ended up at the center of attention regarding the Tidei case.”For me and my family it’s a very hard moment“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

