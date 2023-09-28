Tidei and the hot encounters in the Municipality, the mayor: “I have never denied them but…”

The story of mayor filmed and posted online while he does it sex with two women (separate episodes) in the meeting room of Common Of Santa Marinella, continues to hold sway. Now comes the mayor’s version: “There have been – explains Pietro Tidei to Corriere della Sera – only effusions“. And adds that someone wants to blackmail him. In a series of statements released, Tidei breaks his silence on the scandal of the hot videos that portray him while he is having sex with two women reported by himself. While the prosecutor’s office goes towards the process request against an entrepreneur and three opposition councillors.

Even if in the meantime others wiretaps published say that the mayor knew about the cameras and bugs in the town hall. “I don’t know who the woman is who says he had intercourse with me. They are trying to blackmail me and delegitimize me, they had already tried and – continues Tidei to Corriere – I reported them. Now I’m reporting them again for having put into circulation false information or information relating to private events”. The intimate encounters in the antechamber of his office “I have never denied them“, he adds. He apologized to his wife, even if in the family “they were difficult days“. The mayor also points the finger at the woman: “If she really wanted to remain in the shadows she had nothing else to do.” The reference is to interviews given in newspapers.

