Mayor and sex in the Municipality, Tidei’s revenge: we go to trial

The case relating to Mayor Pietro Tideifilmed and posted online while he did it sex in Common with his lovers in Santa Marinella, it becomes very topical again. As they continue investigations for “revenge porn” and we try to trace the culprits of the diffusion of the hot videos, the thread relating to the corruption: they snap four indictments for mayor Tidei’s rivals. The Civitavecchia court – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – sends the entrepreneur Fabio Quartieri, the municipal councilors of Santa Marinella Roberto Angeletti and Fabrizio Fronti and the employee of the municipality’s in-house company, Giuseppe Salomone, to trial for corruption. The news of the indictment was relaunched on social media by the same Tidei: “Justice is slow but it always comes in the end“. The municipality of Santa Marinella will be a civil party. But the issue of the hot videos is not part of the investigation and indeed the revelation of those videos, in the supposed attempt to damage the mayor, is a separate investigative activity by the police is underway.

The cameras of the investigators placed in the municipality – continues Il Corriere – had also ended up filming the mayor’s meetings videos remained in the file delivered to investigated at the conclusion of the investigations, even if criminally irrelevant. Investigations are also underway into this “oversight”. Especially the counselor Angeletti has repeatedly admitted to having those videos and that he had seen them (but not circulated them), in fact keeping a copy of them even after his PC and phone had been confiscated. Thus, one was also seized from him at a later time USB pendrive and also to his sister Bruna, retired policewomanand to a marshal of the carabinieri on duty in the past at the Santa Marinella barracks had been seized telephone and PCin the hypothesis that guarded the images.

