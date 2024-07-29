Mayonaka Punch It’s one of the most interesting summer anime, if you liked it Bocchi the Rock! and Zombie Land! You have to watch this new installment from PA Works. The series follows vampires who could become your favorite idol. Can you imagine if it were real? Be careful with your on-screen romances!

Mayonaka Punch It is a manga written by Doga Toko Shojo and illustrated by Tomomi Usui under the Kadokawa Shoten label published in Young Ace.

The series is mostly a comedy, but it also features supernatural, queer and entertainment industry elements, as well as elaborating on the sensibilities of its protagonists.

The animation is dynamic and full of bright colors that will make you appreciate the dark tones of the night.You won’t regret distracting yourself with Mayonnaise Punch.

Why should you watch Mayonaka Punch?

What is Mayonaka Punch?

Mayonaka Punch focuses on Masaki, a girl who was a NewTuber (YouTuber), she was a very lonely person until she met a couple of teenagers who liked the same content as her, in other words, they had the same algorithm.

After discovering this, they also realized that they could be friends and quickly strengthened their bond, however, everything went downhill after the girls argued. Their friendship went down the drain and Masaki was left with the “crazy” woman, was found guilty and expelled from her group.

However, it wasn’t just the fact that she was canceled online, with all the malicious comments that came with it, that affected her, but Masaki resented being ostracized from her only group of friends. The companions moved and started a new moment on their channel.

While Masaki was left alone and without anything that she had previously worked together on. However, on the other side of the city, A vampire returned: Live, who after having slept for 20 years, woke up from a dream in which she smelled Masaki’s blood.

PA Works.

This strange intersection of realities became real again when Masaki, a little drunk and nostalgic, tries to recreate the first video that made her channel famous: she visits an abandoned hospital, and there she will find her destiny: Live is looking for blood. since Ichiko, a vampire younger than her and who, in fact, usually takes care of her, has nothing to eat.

When she sees her in reality, she falls in love with Masaki and smells her “special” blood, The NewTuber does not miss the opportunity and decides to record videos with Livetells them that if they reach a million subscribers, he will offer all the blood he has.

The day after their encounter, she is no longer so sure that her contract is worth it, however, she decides to keep quiet and move on. Masaki meets Ichiko and Fu, a little vampire who is very shy. Live orders them both to help Masaki, so together they begin creating content.. When they are close to reaching the million mark, Yuki, another high-ranking vampire, appears and makes them eliminate everything, since they have used their powers and this leaves them exposed. The vampire mother will not give in, and everything could end badly, so they decide to eliminate everything.

However, Live doesn’t want to give up on Masaki’s blood and offers to create content from scratch after hearing her tragic story with her friends.. After this, Tokage, another vampire player who always needs money, is added to the cast of the channel. It should be noted that Masaki no longer wants to go out, now he only wants to produce, this due to the bad taste in his mouth after the breakup with his friends.

From this moment, The vampires and Masaki will generate regular content trying to reach a million subscribers so that Live can devour the protagonist.

PA Works.

What’s so special about Mayonaka Punch?

The series allows us to see how a group of marginalized girls try to have a good time doing an activity. All in an animated journey of bubblegum colors and intense personalities, from Live who is firm and lets herself be guided by her instincts, to Ichiko who is sweeter, naive and tantrum-ridden, everything is crossed by different pains, especially Masaki’s that are revealed as the story progresses.

Yes ok, The fraternal and romantic overtones are blurred alongside the grotesque idea of ​​devouring, the series, perhaps precisely for this reason, maintains a special rhythm.full of grace and warmth, however, this does not point out the reasons why each character, conveniently, seeks to benefit from the situation while having a good time.

In this way, we see girls interacting and smiling, with clear objectives that only develop alongside other characters. In essence, it is a fairly direct and unadorned plot, and this is how the development of the means used is also: fame on NewTuber.

PA Works.

PA Works.

Thusunlike Z’s camaraderieombie Land Saga and Bocchi The Rock! Mayonaka Punch comes with its own way of presenting life and relationships, which is less sweet but quite realistic, the idea of ​​the vampire sucking blood and the media also has a crude and creepy symbolism.

So this series has it all: humor, waifus, media, and vampires. You definitely won’t be able to stop! We’ll get to see the growth of the characters and their bonds.

Where can I watch Mayonaka Punch?

Mayonaka Punch It is being distributed by Crunchyroll in Latin America, every Monday at 9 in the morning (CDMX time) a new chapter of the series is released, watch the latest here.

Other anime currently being broadcast are Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines, Soshimin: How to Become Ordinary, My Wife Has No Emotion and The Elusive Samurai, and each one brings its own thing, we explain it to you in its special content that is linked.

