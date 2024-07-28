Washington.- The lawyer of Ismael Zambada García, “El Mayo”, said that his client did not surrender or negotiate with the United States Government and that it was Joaquín Guzmán who betrayed him.

“Joaquin Guzman kidnapped my client by force. He was ambushed, thrown to the ground and handcuffed by six men in military uniforms,” ​​attorney Frank Perez told Los Angeles Times reporter Keegan Hamilton.

According to the message he shared on X, “El Mayo” was tied by the legs and a black bag was placed on his head.

“They then threw him into the back of a pickup truck and drove him to a landing strip. There, Joaquin forced him onto a plane, tied his legs to the seat, and flew him to the United States against his will. The only people on the plane were the pilot, Joaquin, and my client,” he said.