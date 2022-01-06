The Mayo Clinic, located in the state of Minnesota in U.Sannounced the dismissal of around seven hundred workers who did not start their vaccination process and who had been given the deadline to apply the first dose until last Monday, January 3.

The requirement is due to a hospital vaccination policy in which it requires all employees to apply immunization to avoid contagion within the facilities and protect both patients and medical personnel.

Although they had until the beginning of the week to receive the first vaccine, there was also the possibility of obtaining a medical excuse or religious to show the reasons why they were refusing immunization.

According to information that the hospital shared with the local media ‘NBC News’, most of its staff complied with the regulations and only a small part of them refused and were fired.

“Nearly 99 percent of employees at all clinic locations were in compliance with the covid-19 vaccination program required by Mayo by the January 3 deadline.”The organization reported in the statement shared with the aforementioned media.

The total number of employees of the entity is around 73,000 employees and only about 1 percent, about 700 people, were laid off.

Possibility of returning

We must take all necessary steps to keep our patients safe

“While the Mayo Clinic is saddened to lose valuable employees, we must take all necessary steps to keep our patients, workforce, visitors, and communities safe.”the hospital noted.

On the other hand, he also stressed that the people who were removed from their position have the possibility of returning to the entity “For future vacancies“, if they decide to comply with the vaccination policy.

Regarding this regulation, in December 2021 a letter was presented asking the medical center to withdraw this rule, which was issued and signed by more than 30 representatives of Minnesota.

