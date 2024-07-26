Washington DC.- The Attorney General of the United States, Merrick B. Garland, reported that Ismael Zambada García, “El Mayo”, and Joaquín Guzmán López, son of “El Chapo” Guzmán, will appear in the coming days on drug trafficking charges.

“Both defendants will have their initial appearances in federal court in the coming days,” he said in a video message this morning.

“‘El Mayo’ and Guzmán López join a growing list of Sinaloa Cartel leaders and associates whom the Department of Justice is holding accountable in the United States,” he added.

“Both men face multiple charges in the United States for leading the Cartel’s criminal operations, including its deadly drug manufacturing and trafficking networks,” he added.

“El Mayo,” the prosecutor said, faces charges of fentanyl trafficking, money laundering, firearms offenses, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit murder.

“Guzmán López is the son of his other co-founder known as ‘El Chapo’ and faces charges of trafficking large quantities of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, among other drugs,” he said.

Garland recalled that he had warned last year that US authorities would go after those responsible for the “fentanyl epidemic.”

He reiterated that both defendants were arrested yesterday in El Paso, Texas, including “one of the most violent drug traffickers,” referring to Zambada García.

In his message this Friday, the Prosecutor also highlighted the arrest of Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas, “El Nini”, considered one of the main hitmen of “Los Chapitos” and who was captured in November 2023 and extradited to the United States last May.