At least 90 civilianshalf of them women and children, were killed by the Israeli army in a displaced persons camp in Al Mawasi, Palestineon Saturday, July 14, the same day as attempt of the candidate and former president of the United States, Donald Trump.

Jorge Alvarez Maynezformer presidential candidate of the Citizen Movement, used his social networks to point out and condemn this new attack on civilians, highlighting the silence in the face of what he called “the genocide in Palestine.”

“How long will the world remain silent in the face of genocide in Palestine? Today, 71 civilians massacred in a shelter area. Enough is enough,” he wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter) and although at first the death toll was barely over 70, so far at least 90 have been killed by the attack and 300 wounded.

The politician from the orange party retweeted, or rather shared, the statements of the UN special rapporteur for the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, who has described the attack as “senseless slaughter.”

“The justification is always the same: ‘attack against Palestinian militants’ (…) When will the world stop this machine of death?” he accused.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, said he was “shocked and saddened by the loss of human lives,” referring to the Israeli bombing that took place in a densely populated area “designated as a humanitarian zone for hosting displaced persons.”

That same Saturday also took place a shooting attack former US President and new presidential candidate Donald Trump while he was at a rally in the town of Betler, Pennsylvania.

This fact captured the media’s attention, which sparked criticism from users on social networks. The Republican ended up with a tear in “the top of my right ear,” According to reports, one person died and two others were seriously injured in the incident.

On this, Máynez also positioned himself sharing A message from former President Barack Obama“There is no place for violence in our democracy. While we still don’t know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Donald Trump was not seriously injured, and we should use this moment to recommit to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a speedy recovery.”

