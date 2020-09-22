Joan Maynau is out of luck in his early days as a racing player. He was injured in his first workout, with a muscular edema in the semimembranosus (one of the hamstrings) of his left leg, and today, on his return to training, he had to retire at 20 ‘with discomfort again in the hamstrings. The Catalan footballer, who will foreseeably do image tests in the coming days, seemed dejected when he left the training field.

By cons, Jon Ander Pérez was able to complete the training with total normality and seems to have overcome the low back pain that has prevented him from playing the games against Gimnástica and Loyalty. This afternoon’s training too It has served so that Alberto Villapalos has sweated the racinguista shirt for the first time with total normality. The Madrilenian, who was playing with Atlético Baleares until July 23, arrived in Santander after having been training with a personal trainer for the last month. The only one who has not participated in the training has been Óscar Gil, still in a cast on his left elbow.

Nacho Cubero (AS)



Today’s afternoon session it has been especially intense physically since Javi Rozada has ordered a possession game, with the squad divided into three teams of seven players, forcing seven players to put pressure on the other fourteen, with the Oviedo coach haranguing hard so that the intensity does not drop.