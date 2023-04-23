He’s back to stay! mayimbú joined the programshred of humor“in what was its second edition on the air on Latina TV. His insertion into the ranks of the program led by Chino Risas occurred after he called the latter a ‘traitor’ for not having considered him among the signings that would integrate this new proposal for humor.

In the morning hours of this April 22, it was learned that Chino Risas accepted his apology and granted him the wish to work together again. In this way, Mayimbú made her triumphant entrance to the set of “Jirón del humor” and starred in a hilarious sketch next to her former street companions. Upon meeting face to face with Chino Risas, she gave him a warm hug that was immortalized in history.

