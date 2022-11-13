The figure of José Luis Mendoza Paucar, better known by the Peruvian public as ‘Mayimbu’, is one of the most particular that have passed through national television in recent years. His rise to fame was thanks to the opportunity given by Latina in his various programs, and it was during this boom period that he managed to enjoy a lifestyle that he would never have imagined as a traveling comedian.

After moving away from television, ‘Mayimbú’ lost notoriety in the public sphere and returned to the streets again as in its beginnings. However, throughout these years, he has appeared on networks starring in several videos on the YouTube channel of ‘El Loco Pildorita’. It is precisely through this that he became relevant the curious story about how many thousands of soles he came to earn and what he wasted them on.

The golden age of ‘Mayimbú’

The followers of the ‘El Loco Pildorita’ channel are, surely, those who are best aware of the anecdotes of the popular traveling comedian. One of these is the story of the 80,000 soles, which has been referenced in more than one video on the channel. This was told at first by “Chino” Risas and later reaffirmed by “Mayimbú” himself in a conversation they had with the owner of the channel.

According to the story of Alcy Nivim Pacheco, the maximum fortune of “Mayimbú” at the time he was working in Latina amounted to S / 80,000. The figure comes from the time that Mendoza Paucar called him to “start a big business” in 2016, and where he told him that he had that surprising amount to invest. However, this never materialized, and his savings did not last long either.

‘Mayimbú’ together with ‘El Loco Pildorita’ and ‘Chino Risas’. Photo: Capture

How did ‘Mayimbú’ earn money?

Interestingly, according to the story he told, “Chino Risas” implied that “Mayimbú”‘s main source of income was not the salary he received in Latina. Jose Luis Mendoza Paucar He did some short shows in nightclubs every weekend, in which he charged between S/ 1,000 and S/ 2,000 for each one. In this way, Pacheco calculated that he obtained almost S / 7,000 weekly.

“Chino Risas” and “El Loco Pildorita” recalled that “Mayimbu”‘s salary on television was approximately S/ 2,500, for which almost everything came from his shows in the clubs. Pacheco himself also took him to work in circuses and made even more profit. “He would only go out for 10 minutes, he would do his dance and his ‘meeh’, and then boom! thank you, your ‘lucaza’”.

‘Mayimbú’ earned a lot of money for his shows at nightclubs on weekends. Photo: Donkey Club

How did ‘Mayimbú’ lose the 80,000 soles?

With the original story of ‘Chino Risas’ and ‘Mayimbú’, it became known that, from 20,000 to 20,000, Pacheco found out how the traveling comedian progressively lost his savings. He said that he always tried to advise her not to waste his money and even offered to keep it. Between jokes, he said that Mendoza Paucar went from wanting a truck to asking him for 20 soles to pay for his room.

‘Mayimbú’ became famous in Peru thanks to his appearances in Latina. Photo: Latin

In one of his videos, “Chino Risas” and “El Loco Pildorita” managed to get “Mayimbú”, without going into details, to tell the public what he spent all his money on. “On trips, in ‘peladitas'”, the protagonist of the story confessed with a laugh. As part of the anecdote, they commented that Mendoza Paucar entered the parties surrounded by up to 10 women, but woke up only when he was already “missionary” at the end.

Another anecdote of the time was that Mayimbú arrived completely bankrupt at the ‘Chino Risas’ show to ask him to borrow money for his ticket. This event quickly went viral on social networks like TikTok.

‘Mayimbú’ was captured in a disco

A video of ‘Mayimbú’ enjoying a few drinks at a local disco went viral on social networks. However, this was not to the liking of his followers, who did not hesitate to criticize him for wasting his money after losing 80,000 soles in the past.

‘Mayimbú’ was criticized on social media for appearing at a local nightclub. Photo: capture/TikTok

‘Mayimbú’ and the time he tried to do the step of Anitta

The popular comedian caught the attention of passersby by wearing a cow hat and dancing to the song “Envolver” by Anitta. In this way, all those present surrounded him and laughed out loud when “Mayimbú” made the controversial step of the musical success.

‘Mayimbú’ made Anitta’s step in public. Photo: capture/TikTok

‘Mayimbú’ in “The Value of Truth”

The popular comic character, ‘Mayimbú’, sat on Beto Ortiz’s red chair in “El valor de la Verdad” in 2016 and managed to win S/ 10,000 as a prize.

‘Mayimbú’ during the pandemic

Due to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the artistic sector was affected economically. Unfortunately, this also happened with ‘Mayimbú’.

‘Mayimbú’ found it necessary to sell chocolates to survive during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic in Peru. Photo: capture Magaly TV

It was because of this that the comedian dedicated himself to selling chocotejas in the streets of Lima Norte to survive day by day.

What is Mayimbú’s real name?

The real name of Mayinmbú is Jose Luis Mendoza Paucar. This curious character appeared continuously in the Latina reality show ‘Extreme Summer’, which led him to star in a program called “The Adventures of Carloncho and Mayimbú.” One of the characteristics that identified him was his popular cry ‘meeeeeeeh’.