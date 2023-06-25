carloncho helped Mayimbú to enter Peruvian television: first, as a participant in “Extreme summer”; and, later, with his own program, “The adventures of Carloncho and Mayimbú” (2016). However, the duo also worked off camera making presentations at nightclubs and events. At his best, the traveling comedian came to bill up to S / 7,000 a week, according to Chino Risas told Loco Pildorita. However, the story would not have been like that.

How much did Carloncho pay Mayimbú?

Mayimbú, whose real name is José Luis Mendoza Paucar, revealed that carloncho he actually scammed him because he charged for it and only gave him a fraction of the proceeds. “He gave me 300 soles per date, but I found out that he charged 10,000 soles for five dates. He gave me 300 and he charged 10,000 “assured Trome.

The traveling comedian assured that he confronted Carloncho and that, after that episode, he distanced himself from the radio announcer. After that, Mayimbú looked for Carlos ‘Tomate’ Barraza to work with him, and he came to charge 4,000 soles for five dates.

How did Mayimbú lose all his money?

Despite his television income, which was around S/2,500, and what he charged for his shows in nightclubs, Mayimbú ended up squandering all his money. As he confirmed on the Loco Pildorita YouTube channel, he attended parties and surrounded himself with up to 10 women, but then he woke up alone and without 1 sun. In an attempt to help him, Alcy Cleyde Nivin Pacheco, Chino Risas, offered to keep his money, but the comedian did not accept.

“I didn’t know how to save. But, as they say, it’s not too late to restart. The day people see me lying on the floor stealing, then they criticize,” Mayimbú told Trome.

In an interview with Koki Santa Cruz, Chino Risas confessed that working with Mayimbú “was a case”, the videos with him generated views, but he had too many negative comments. In late 2022, he announced that he had kicked him out of his team, so he was replaced by Dodoria. The reason was because of the continuous problems that he caused, among these were being stingy, charging for taking photos and being uncooperative with his classmates.

At present, Mayimbú rejoined the Chino Risas team for his tours in the province, in addition to appearing in “Jirón del humor”, although he is not confirmed as part of the stable cast. He also generates income from the broadcasts he makes via Facebook. And, in conversation with Loco Pildorita, he revealed that he received an attractive offer to return to television.

“They have put $30,000 on the table for me to be in another program. On Saturdays, at eight o’clock at night, but I have not accepted that proposal, because I am faithful to the boss, ”he said.

