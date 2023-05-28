the traveling comedians Chinese Laughter and mayimbú they starred in a new video that went viral on social media; However, this time, the protagonist was the former member of “Bienvenida la tarde”, who managed to make a significant sum of money after selling all his sweets of the day. After revealing the exact number, the first character made a cruel joke that was documented.

Chino Risas entered the room where his partner was and asked him not to spend his money in vain, so he advised him to invest his earnings in useful objects, such as personal items. “If you have 1,200 soles, why don’t you buy socks?“, Told him.

