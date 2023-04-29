He made his debut in “Jirón del humor”. After days full of bickering, mayimbú He left his confrontation with Chino Risas behind and was present in the second edition of the Latina comedy show. As recalled, both comedians started a controversy after he called him a traitor for not calling him to be part of the new cast of comedians. After reappearing in front of cameras, he was more than excited about the opportunity he was given and he hopes that it will not be the only time, since he assures that he captivates the audience.

Mayimbú wants to be hired for “Jirón del humor”

In conversation with a local outlet, Mayimbú spoke about his recent call for “Sliver of humor”. The comedian reiterated that he takes the party in peace with the Chinese Laughter. “El Chino is my godfather, he has always helped me. The anger thing is a jo ***, a vacilón, ”he mentioned. Likewise, he pointed out that, thanks to the fact that he was invited to the last episode, the television space gained more audiences and increased ratings. “Of course, because I was there,” he commented.

On the other hand, he said that it was a good experience to share the screen with former colleagues again and make people laugh with his witticisms. In addition, he hopes that they will consider him again for future appearances. “I like it, because I have met my friends. El Chino and I have known each other for a long time, we know the routine. I hope they hire me or invite me back to say: ‘Meeeee!’” added.

Chino Risas leaves behind a confrontation with Mayimbú. Photo: Instagram / Shred of humor

Mayimbú apologized to Chino Risas

Days before his debut in “Jirón del humor”, mayimbú He shared a video on social networks to publicly apologize to Chino Risas for calling him a traitor and lashing out at him for not having called him for the cast of the Latina comedy show. The comedian clarified that there is no kind of confrontation between them and that he thanks him for all the job opportunities that he has given him over the years.

“One speaks for the sake of speaking and I am not going to speak ill of Chino anymore, you know that I respect Chino a lot. I’m not going to talk bad about you anymore, I missed it. I’m not going to record with Loco Pildorita anymore, nor that he calls me or that he rings me, because I’m paying duck for him. Uncle Chachi, don’t stop me, you know I need the job, I’m misio “, he expressed through tears.

