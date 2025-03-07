Lady Gaga says that ‘Mayhem’his eighth study work, it is an album of ‘electro grunge’. Astuta Boutade from New York to disguise a stylistic catpardism that continues to have fun, but does not leave the loop. In fact, some fans have accused him … To “reheat her nachos” referring to the fact that she looks too much like her first albums, and she has had to go out saying: “My nachos are mine, I invented them and I am proud of them.”

With the premise that it may sound as it comes out of the noses whenever she continues to look like herself and not others, Lady Gaga Enarbola the cuckoo ‘return to the beginnings’ to present new songs that could be old, just what best enters the fans of a lifetime. And even if it is not a very brave attitude, it is effective because a hit is a hit. And here there are a few.

If we accept grunge as a company animal, we could establish that Lady Gaga has always been a bit grunge, for the unfailing dramatic affectation of his intonation and by the constant claim of the self in front of a restless world. And that goes the title ‘Mayem’, which can be translated as ‘chaos’, a word that will evoke the current world disorder.

She, who has described the victory of Donald Trump as “devastating for the lives of many people”, seems to be singing to his country when in the first song of the repertoire, ‘Disease’ (‘disease’), phrase: «Poison on the inside / i could be your antidote tonight / screamin ‘for me, baby / like you Your sickness / i can cure now »(” You have the poison inside / I could be your antidote tonight / shout for me / as if you were to die (…) I can smell your illness, I can cure “).

But more than a political album with explicit slogans of struggle, what is in ‘Mayhem’ are adaptive resilience metaphorsanother catpardist element that already appears in the second song, the discotequerísima and stribillesca ‘abracadabra’, where he says: “Save me from This empthy Fight / in the game of life” (“Save me from this empty fight / in the game of life”). Báilese who can.

«Go looking for your friends and gather with me on the track / Have you run out of candies? I can get you more / you start dragging the words and I start screaming, ”he sings with party golferia in the very two Milera ‘Garden of Eden’, another of the clear hits of the album, in which a thing as allegedly demoded as an electric guitar riff is key to holding the glue.

‘Perfect Celebrity’ is probably the most interesting song at lyrics, for its stark portrait of the entertainment world: «I am made of plastic like a human doll. You push me and you shake me, nothing hurts. I speak in circles, because my brain hurts. You say “I love you,” and I disintegrate. I have become a notorious being. You love to hate me. I am the perfect celebrity. You make me make money, I will make you laugh ».

After the resultona and not very memorable ‘Vanish into you’, a clear influence of Prince appears in ‘Killah’, theme hinge that opens the most eighties palette on the album, where ‘Zombieboy’ enter, dedicated to his late friend Rick Genest, and ‘Lovedrug’, with that beginning almost between U2 and Phil Collins. It is surprising ‘How Bad do U want me’, but not for unusual or risky, but for its flagrant radioformulate pruritus and even Taylorswift-Esco; And it is boring, by conventional, inconsequential and predictable, ‘Don’t Call Tonight’. A shameless filling.

Lady Gaga throws again with referential sound, this time with Michael Jackson in the spotlight, to lift the mood of ‘Shadow of a man’, before stopping almost dry with ‘The Beast’ and ‘Blade of Grass’, two ballad Pepinazo For here he has reserved one already contrasted, the ‘Die with a Smile’ with a duo with Bruno Mars that S published as an advance, which already accumulates more than 2,000 million views on Spotify, and whose title says it all: if the world goes to shit, at least let’s give the pleasure of smiling. That said: Báilese who can.