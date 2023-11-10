Drivers and commissioners, relationships that are not always peaceful

The recent events of the United States Grand Prix, when at the end of the race the cars of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were disqualified and removed from the finishing order for a technical infringement, have brought the issue of comparison between drivers and sports commissioners. In this specific case no particular controversy arose, given that the irregularity was ascertained objectively and concerned the single-seaters and not the behavior of the drivers. In the case of accidents, however, discussions with stewards are not always so calm. He provided an interesting example Tim Mayerpresident of the FIA ​​sports commissioners, who was interviewed in a recent episode of the podcast F1 Nation.

Mayer was asked to tell some background regarding his discussion with a pilot and he chose to reveal some ‘behind the scenes’ details of one of the most infamous and controversial accidents of recent years: the one involving the away from the 2016 Spanish GP, Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg. The two, at the time teammates in Mercedes and direct contenders for the world title, collided in turn 4. The double retirement, which represents the moment of greatest tension in their rivalry, paved the way for Max Verstappen’s first career success , in his debut race in Red Bull.

Mayer’s memory

Mayer was one of three race stewards that weekend, along with Radovan Novak and Martin Donnelly, and revealed that the way he handled the confrontation with the two drivers, and Hamilton in particular, after the race remains one of his major regrets. “Both drivers were out of the race and we called them – Mayer recalled – and in the end we decided not to take further action. But Lewis tells me: ‘Well, what was I supposed to do?’ And as a commissioner, someone who has never driven an F1, I started telling him what I thought he should have done“.

A ‘little lesson’ which was not at all appreciated by Stevenage’s #44: “That wasn’t respectful of me – Mayer admitted – he got up, he was angry, he slammed the door and left. Poor Ron Meadows, who was the team manager, went completely white in the face and said: ‘Oh, I’ll make him come back to apologize’. But I replied to him: ‘Actually, Ron, I need you to go and apologize to him on my behalfbecause it was a stupid thing of me’. Maybe it’s not the stupidest thing I’ve done as a steward, but I won’t tell you the others.”, he concluded. A ‘behind the scenes’ that sheds light on one of the symbolic episodes of the Mercedes epic of those years.