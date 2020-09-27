What if the secret to aging well was nestled in Andouillé, a small village in Mayenne, which has 2,400 inhabitants? In the village of the elderly, it is the party three afternoons a week. We dance, we sing, we have fun. The oldest is 97 years old, the youngest 77. Here, we do not know the loneliness of old age, we even look after each other. The village has 10 small individual houses, all on the ground floor to accommodate the elders of Andouillé.

Céline Chesne arrived seven months ago. “It’s easy to maintain and then that’s all we ask”, says the 77-year-old farmer, showing her brand new home and small garden. The monthly rent is set at 300 euros. “It was heartbreaking to see our elders go directly to nursing homes when little was enough to stay either at home or in better adapted homes”, says Bertrand Lemaitre, the mayor at the initiative of this new kind of retirement home. Next to the houses there is a medical center, a pharmacy and a small supermarket.