Mayella Lloclla, protagonist of the telenovela Two Sisters, turned 35 years old last March 30. The renowned Peruvian actress celebrated her day with a heartfelt message of gratitude to her loved ones and followers.

Through her Instagram account, the young interpreter shared her excitement for this special date for her. However, he recalled the absence of his father, who died five days before his birthday.

“On a day like today I was born and met my parents, a few days ago I said goodbye to my daddy and now I’m staying with my mom. To continue thanking for all the love I receive from my followers, my family, my friends who are always supporting me at all times. Thank you, God, for one more day of life, “he wrote. Mayella Lloclla in her publication, which was accompanied by a photo where she appeared with some presents for her day.

Mayella Lloclla turned 35 “Thank you God for one more day of life”. Photo: Mayella Lloclla / Instagram

Mayella LLoclla says goodbye to her father

On March 25, Mayella LLoclla announced the unfortunate passing of his father. From Instagram, the protagonist of The Last Bastion thanked the man who gave her life for the shared moments.

“Thanks for much love. I thank God, life, you, Daddy Anibal Lloclla, for having you at all times. Fly high, my cute little Chinese, you are my angel that will illuminate my path, that of my sisters and my mother’s forever, ”wrote the renowned Peruvian actress.

The actress said goodbye to her father, who died this Thursday, March 25. Photo: capture / Instagram

