The Peruvian actress Mayella Lloclla communicated on her social networks the death of his father Anibal Lloclla, renowned ex-jockey. With a heartfelt message, the young woman said goodbye to her father.

Through Instagram, the protagonist of The Last Bastion decided to dedicate a moving message and an excerpt from a video in which she talks about him.

“ Thanks for much love . I thank God, life, you, Daddy Anibal Lloclla, for having you at all times. Fly high, my cute little Chinese, you are my angel that will illuminate my path, that of my sisters and my mother forever, “wrote the 34-year-old actress.

The actress said goodbye to her father, who died this Thursday, March 25. Photo: capture / Instagram

Mayella Lloclla celebrates the success of The Last Bastion

Mayella Lloclla recently highlighted the premiere of the series The Last Bastion on Netflix. The actress, in conversations with La República, spoke about her participation in the Peruvian production.

“Catalina is an artist who, through her work, sees a way to denounce what was lived at that time,” she said about her character.

“When I accepted this project, I knew the limitations that existed, but I knew who I was going to work with because I had come from making a lot of cinema, I knew who they were and I liked that. Suddenly there was not much budget, but I knew it was going to be a great project . That outweighed everything else and, look, I was not wrong, “he added about the success of the audiovisual product.

Actors and actresses, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.