Last Saturday, February 10, Mayella Lloclla took on a new challenge in her artistic life by debuting as host of 'Modo bicentenario', a program that returned to the TV Peru screens for the sixth consecutive year and was born with the aim of disseminating the activities of the 200 years commemoration agenda. of the consolidation of independence.

Mayella Lloclla debuts as host on TV Perú



In conversation with The Republicthe Peruvian actress was excited about this new challenge alongside actor Junior Silva and because 'Modo bicentenario' is a program that spreads what we do.

—What does it mean to take on the challenge of driving?

—Very nice, since I like to promote our country and the positive things it has to offer, whether its crafts or its tourist places. How nice that they thought of me and invited me for this wonderful program, which this year commemorates the consolidation of our independence. It's my first time as a host, that's why I'm very excited, because it's another challenge in life and how nice it is to promote what we do.

—What are you trying to convey with 'Bicentennial Mode'?

—Not only are we going to be in the best places in our country, but we are also going to show the great stories of Peruvians who build a better country and that motivates the new generations because this is going to remain a beautiful legacy for the future, both the festivities and the great concerts that are going to be held in different parts of our country. If before I liked to spread the word about Peru, promote it, now I will have the opportunity to be at all the main festivals in our country.

—Junior Silva accompanies you in this challenge. How is it working with him?

—Cool… I had already worked with him on a film and I already met him in that area. Now we share the driving. Each one has their interviews and their own forays into different cities, but we will always have a day where we can meet and host the program together.

—For this project have you taken any driver as a reference?

—When they called me, the first thing they told me was: 'You have to be you, be natural, share that beautiful energy so that the people being interviewed feel comfortable.' But they told me a little about 'Polizontes', who made very entertaining reports and showed that freshness that we also want to transmit with 'Modo bicentenario'. That was a nice reference because I liked watching them too.

—Now you are on the State channel, how will you avoid being involved in political issues like what happened with those who sang 'True Peruvians'?

—That was exactly one of my biggest questions regarding the production. The fact that I accepted the proposal does not mean that I have to associate with any politician or do interviews with them. They told me that it (the program) had nothing to do with politics. Furthermore, there are many places where I have to go and the inhabitants have a rejection towards the Government. We are only going to show the positive of each holiday, the positive of each Peruvian, what each Peruvian builds so that the country improves, so we are not going to link ourselves with politics.

Mayella Lloclla and her passion for travel



—How well do you know Peru?

—The only thing I can tell you is that I only need to get to know Tacna and Moquegua and I think that now, thanks to this program, I will get to know them.

—How true is it that we should first get to know Peru and then abroad?

—First ours and then the rest, yes, but that does not deny that I can also go and see the whole world. When you go abroad, the first thing they ask is what's in your country. So, you already have tools to be able to defend that your country has beautiful things.

Mayella Lloclla is a Peruvian actress, born on March 31, 1986. Photo: Mayella Lloclla/Instagram

—This project brings together your passion for travel, your desire to spread Peruvian culture and the opportunity to show yourself as you are. Is it the dream job?

—I hadn't seen it like that, but now that you say it… yes, just like that, because I like to travel, I like to show Peru and showing myself could be, because when I'm on the red carpets or at an event, I show the Peruvian product, the crafts. And now, in the program, I can do it more often. In the different programs I will wear Peru as I like, as I do in my daily life, like a little Peruvian detail or something that has been woven by a community of artisans. I always like to show how wonderful we have.

Mayella Lloclla reveals details of her marriage



—A couple of years ago you asked your partner to marry you. Are there plans for you to reach the altar this year?

—This year the marriage proposal is finalized… finally (laughs). The wedding was for last year, but with so many activities that come out unexpectedly such as releasing music, contributing to a film or the novel ('Luz de Luna'), there was no time to organize, but this year I already planned it and it will be at the end of the year.

—Is this marriage a girl's dream?

—As a child and teenager, I knew at what age I more or less wanted to get married, I was always clear about it, but first I had to grow both as a person and as a professional, and that little by little I could reach a certain age to be mature in every way. and be ready to enter into such a beautiful commitment, such as marriage.

—Are you a big believer?

—Very… no. But I have grown up with faith because my parents are very believers. I have grown up in the Catholic religion. My mother is secular and I have always grown up in that faith. Obviously, every religion has its negative things, but I always try to highlight the positive things about religion, the faith that one can have in the things they do. And, above all, being grateful, for the opportunities in life, for the beautiful things it gives you, for health, for family, for unity.

—At 37 years old, are you satisfied with everything you have achieved?

—I feel that there are many beautiful things, but as one gets immersed in work and I keep moving forward, one does not realize everything one achieves. Incredibly, sometimes, I have to pause to see if I'm going in that direction I wanted before and evaluate myself. Sometimes I have to step away a little to realize all the things I am achieving and that it was a childhood dream. I never imagined hosting a program and the truth is that it is a very beautiful lesson and goes hand in hand with what I dreamed of.