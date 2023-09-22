Mayella Lloclla, a well-known Peruvian film, theater and TV actress, has participated in various projects throughout her career that have helped her gain more experience. However, beyond her work, she does not usually talk much about her private life until now that she gave some statements before her participation in the program ‘Which is the real one?’. She surprised by revealing that she contributed to the process of becoming a mother to an acquaintance.

YOU CAN SEE: Mayella Lloclla: what does Jhefry Vásquez, the father of her son to whom she proposed marriage, do?

Did Mayella Lloclla donate her eggs?

The 37-year-old Peruvian actress is currently the mother of a 12-year-old boy. When she was asked if she would like to be a mother again, she did not rule out the possibility, but she assured that it is something she would do later.

Mayella in photo session. Photo: Instagram/Mayella Lloclla

“Maybe later I’ll get excited about another child, but not right now, although everyone tells me I’ll regret it in the future. And I have not thought about freezing my eggs, what I did was help a close person by donating my eggs.s,” said the ‘Moonlight’ figure.

YOU CAN SEE: Mayella Lloclla: how did she meet Jhefry Vásquez, father of her son, and how long have they been together?

Is Mayella Lloclla getting married?

At the beginning of 2022, the actress Mayella Lloclla surprised with the news that he got engaged to his partner Jhefry Vásquez. With an extensive dedication, she made the announcement on her social networks. Curiously, the interpreter revealed that she was the one who asked for her hand.

“No one knows our families or our best friends and, at this moment, they are finding out along with you. “I proposed to Jhefry to be my model for my CAO jewelry, but it was a white lie,” her Instagram post reads.

Mayella Lloclla and her partner. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Mayella Lloclla

#Mayella #Lloclla #reveals #donated #eggs #close #person #mother