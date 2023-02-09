The actress Mayella Lloclla took advantage of the Avant premiere of “Asu mare” to share a reflection on the political crisis that the country is experiencing.

the peruvian film “Asu Mare! The Friends” made its Avant premiere on the night of Monday, February 6 at the Cineplanet in San Borja. Among those present was Mayella Lloclla, who took advantage of this moment to raise her voice of protest and share a reflection on the situation that is afflicting the country. The Peruvian actress wore a dress in the national colors and appeared with a banner that showed this message: “Let’s not let our privileges cloud our empathy“. Immediately, this video went viral on the TikTok social network and received various comments from users.