Mayella Lloclla has taken a break from ‘Luz de luna 3’, the telenovela where she plays the popular Bella, to film for two months Seamstressa film in which he will have his first leading role. The film is directed by Daniel Rodríguez Risco (El vientre, Siete semillas, El acuarelista) and it is the opportunity to work with Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, the legendary Spanish actress who has arrived in Peru for the first time.

The script for La costurera won the National Contest for Fiction Feature Film Projects of the Ministry of Culture in 2022 and also includes Luis Gnecco, an actor who participated in Bardo by Alejandro Gonzales Iñárritu and in A Fantastic Woman, a Chilean film that won an Oscar for Best Foreign movie.

—How do you feel about working with Aitana Sánchez-Gijón?

—I believe that life, that God is very generous with me and that he gives me these magnificent opportunities to always be able to work with great actors, or actresses in this case. I am very happy for the entire team in general, with all these years that I have been making films, I have been getting to know the work of each one of them and that is what motivates me the most.

Mayella Lloclla pointed out that she will be away from the novel for a couple of months. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

—Are you a follower of his work, a movie of his that is your favorite?

—There are several, like the (Spanish) Velvet series that has to do with designers, I love fashion. I kind of got hooked there and now knowing that I’m going to work with a actress The one I’ve seen in a series, it’s wonderful, it’s shocking, it’s beautiful.

—You are still on a production streak, you released the song “Como el río”, there is the soap opera, the cinema. How did you get to this first leading role?

—I don’t know if it’s a streak, but in a co-production way it’s very interesting. Yes, I think that little by little I have been growing and I am very pleased that Daniel (Rodríguez Risco) has thought of me again. Look, about twelve years have passed since we worked together on El vientre (2014). I was very fascinated, very happy with the cinema. It was one of my first movies.

—This is a project that had time.

—Two years ago I already knew about The Seamstress. We didn’t know when we were going to shoot, but the project already knew. I knew that it was going to be at any time and like in the middle of last year they told me that these were going to be the dates.

Aitana Sánchez-Gijón acts together with Mayella Lloclla in La Costurera. Photo: Gerardo Marín/La República

—When I received the press release, it appeared to be a light comedy.

“No, quite the opposite. I don’t know if Daniel is upset, but the atmospheres of director Tim Burton come to me a lot, because he always does very fantastic things and always plays with the psyche of the characters. This movie is like that. Dana (my character) is a woman who knows what she is doing, she is a seamstress more or less in the late 80’s, and this can happen anywhere in Latin America. I have a phrase that stays with me from rehearsals and it is that she, for love, would do anything.

“What’s next for you?”

—There is the soap opera, and a lot of movies and movies. On June 6, La decisión de Amelia (by Francisco Lombardi) premieres and La pampa (by Dorian Fernández) on June 19. But right now I’m focused on this movie.

