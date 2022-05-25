Mayella Lloclla He was planning his new destination on “tour around the world” when he received a phone call. It was about the proposal to join the second season of Luz de Luna, the success of Del Barrio Producciones starring André Silva and little Naima Luna.

“When I asked what it was about, they told me that my character will sing and that I should learn sign language. That made my body swell. For an actress or actor, the richest thing is to learn new things, so I accepted immediately”, says the actress whose last appearance on the small screen was in the telenovela Two Sisters and the historical series The Last Bastion.

“My character is a coda (hearing daughter of deaf-mute parents). Her name is Bella and she lives with her father. I am taking intensive classes with Moisés Piscoya and another teacher who is totally deaf. Now I’m getting into the world of coda people. I have also learned that one does not say deaf-mute, but rather deaf. They do have their vocal cords fine, but because they don’t listen they can’t speak, they don’t listen to anything to be able to imitate. Another thing is that sign language is not universal. In other countries, signs can be misunderstood.”

Regarding his appearance in the plot, he points out that it will be of great importance. “She doesn’t know that she sings beautifully, she will discover it. She works at sea, but looks for another job alternative and by chance she will become the nanny of León’s (André Silva) daughter. I have become a fan of the character, “says the actress who, for her scenes at sea, is suffering the ravages of the capital’s winter, “but she is cute and exciting.”

The recording of this telenovela will keep her busy until September and the talented actress hopes that this year two feature films that she filmed some time ago will be released. “In 2018 I made two movies. Amelia, directed by Pancho Lombardi who starred with Gustavo Bueno.

I think this year it will be released at last! It makes me laugh, I already saw it and it looks like the version of ‘Maricucha’ but sordid (laughs). It is equal. I’m Gustavo’s nurse… It’s been so long too. The other film is La pampa by Dorian Fernández, which presents the trafficking of children and adolescents. This film is going to festivals and will hit theaters in August, that’s what I’ve been told.

La Pampa touches on a social issue of denunciation.

Yes, thanks to this film I got to know a place called La Pampa that is in Madre de Dios, where there are girls who were captured by trickery to prostitute them. They sell them there, it’s terrible. Foreigners come to Madre de Dios simply to have sexual acts with these girls. It is serious and sad. The film is totally crude, but necessary to know this reality. I knew that there was trafficking, but I did not know that there was a specific place. Many people see it as distant, but it is happening in your country and nothing is being done.

