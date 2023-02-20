The actress Mayella Lloclla already has a wedding date with Jhefry Vásquez, with whom she has had a 12-year relationship. She assures that she is excited and from now on she runs with the preparations.

Go to the row of the married! Mayella Lloclla announced a wedding with Jhefry Vásquez, the father of her son, after 12 years of relationship. The protagonist of “Luz de Luna 2” pointed out that she is very busy with the preparations for what she hopes will be one of the most anticipated marriages in the national artistic scene. “A year ago I asked my boyfriend to marry, it has already come true,” recalled the actress in an interview with a local media outlet. In the talk, she revealed when she will say “Yes, I accept” and where the celebration will be.

Mayella Lloclla proposed to Jhefry Vásquez on the beaches of Asia. Photo: Mayella Lloclla/Instagram

Mayella Lloclla’s tender marriage proposal

In February 2022, actress Mayella Lloclla surprised locals and strangers by asking her partner for her hand. Through her social networks, she communicated the news and left him an extensive dedication. She told that she had to deceive Jhefry Vasquez to pose in a photo session and it was there that he made the proposal.

“No one knows, not our families, not our best friends, and right now they are finding out together with you. I proposed to Jhefry to be my model for my CAO jewelry, but it was a white lie,” the interpreter wrote in her Instagram post.

When does Mayella Lloclla get married?

Mayella Lloclla Marries this 2023 in Lima. In a chat with Trome, she gave the revelation. “We plan to get married in the jungle and it will be at the end of the year,” added the Peruvian artist. She did not give more details about how she is developing this celebration or who she will invite to her party.

Second part of Mayella Lloclla’s post about her marriage proposal. Photo: capture Mayella Lloclla/Instagram

It should be noted that the interpreter was always clear about proposing to her partner. “Our friends were joking about it, but I was serious. What’s more, even Jhefry was humoring me by saying, ‘Yeah, I’m waiting for the ring.’ Maybe he thought it was my escapade and it would never happen.” he said in his dedication.

Mayella Lloclla fans congratulated her on her marriage proposal

After her proposal to her partner was announced, Mayella Lloclla’s fans were admired because she decided to take the initiative in the next step in her relationship with Jhefry Vásquez. In this regard, she left a message: “Asking me what you want engagement rings for him, which makes me very excited that you want to take the initiative,” she wrote.