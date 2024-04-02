In the middle of March, Mayeli Alonso announced that is pregnant of her partner, the boxer Andy Ruiznews that ended up moving everyone, and now with great pride shows her tummy several months of gestation.

Mayeli disappeared from social networks after announcing the news, but at the beginning of this month of April she surprised by publishing new photographs of her pregnancy bellywhile modeling an orange dress with slits ideal for spring.

In the photographs, Mayeli Alonso is seen excited about her new pregnancy after several years without having a baby and she asks her followers for ideas on names for the little one. What caught the attention is that she is looking for both sexes.

Mayeli Alonso shows her pregnancy and sparks rumors that she is expecting twins

“Give me name ideas for my baby, please. Of the two [sexos]”Mayeli wrote in a publication. All kinds of reactions were immediately unleashed in this regard and it has even been rumored that she could be expecting two babies and not one.

It should be noted that the rumor that Mayeli Alonso is expecting two babies is not new, since that has been said for a long time, which could be a reality and that is that before announcing her pregnancy, the news was leaked in Internet, which forced her to announce it hastily.

For now it is unknown if Mayeli is expecting two babies as rumored and despite fueling the rumor with her comments, she has preferred not to refer to the subject.

