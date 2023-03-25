USA.- The Rivera family continues to grab headlines of news and it is that when they are not the children of Jenni Rivera they are her own actions and even Mayeli Alonso has been involved as it happened recently.

The businesswoman, former partner of Lupillo Rivera, surprised everyone with a tremendous bomb about the Rivera familyuncovering that a former friend of Jenni’s betrayed her by being unfaithful with Esteban Loaiza and was even the lover of a famous regional Mexican music singer.

Through a recent live broadcast, Mayeli Alonso ranted against a woman that he has been criticizing her and making a bad impression in front of everyone lately, telling her things directly and asking her to put the cell phone aside and they face each other to fix their problems.

“I don’t know what this old woman is up to Why don’t you talk about what people talk about you? That you were the lover of one of the Toucans of Tijuana, your relationship with Esteban Loaiza, why Jenni always got upset when you arrived. She talks about you, about your things. Leave me alone”, Mayeli recounted through tears asking for peace

As expected, all kinds of reactions broke out on the Internet after the video went viral, however, it has been highlighted that Mayeli preferred not to reveal the identity of the person she accused and that in recent days she has been bothering.

The theories among her followers have not been long in coming and many have begun to mention names of who would allegedly be responsible for Mayeli exploding in front of everyone, although so far it has not been confirmed who it is.