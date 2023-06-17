The Mexican businesswoman mayeli alonso surprises her followers by showing her new figure and begins to receive various compliments, as she has been losing weight and has revealed her secret.

As revealed by the influencer also through her profile instagramhas lost weight because she is focused on her Evolution Fit challenge, a line of food supplements that she has launched on the market and that have become very popular among her followers.

In a short video, Mayeli Alonso boasts a waist and an impressive figure with tight pants and a crop top, achieving a large number of compliments. With only three days of challenge she has lost three and a half kilos, as she explained.

Many have been surprised to see the great change that Mayeli has had in a matter of days, so they are not afraid to try her Evolution Fit challenge and lose a few kilos of weight like her.

Mayeli Alonso loses weight and boasts a wrist waist (VIDEO)

The line of nutritional supplements offered by mayeli alonso in his company Evolution Fit includes some teas, smoothies, capsules, proteins and even coffee. Recipes and suggestions for use can be found on the product website.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp