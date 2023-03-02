mayeli alonso again pulls out a bomb against Juan Riverasince he revealed through a live that he was an alleged suspect in terms of a robbery suffered by Jenni Rivera in the past, it’s about luxury watches, plus 50 thousand dollars which were in a box.

According to Lupillo Rivera’s ex-wife, the robbery suffered by her ex-sister-in-law was when she lived in Corona, where everything happened in a very strange way, because Mayeli Alonso overheard the conversation between her ex and Jenni Rivera, who had several suspects including Juan Rivera.

“Jenni suspected several people, including Juan, so I remember that at that time she told Lupe I was in the car and told her: ‘I feel like it was him or I don’t know if I’m already very confused’, because there were many things that were already happening,” said the businesswoman.

For those who do not know, the reality star also never had a good relationship with the Rivera dynasty, since she was always judged and on several occasions she has commented on it, but she assured that the Diva de la Banda always treated her the best.

“She complains that the Riveras continue to win at Jenny’s expense, and sheaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa and she can’t get the Riveras out of her mouth, she can’t talk about anything else or what?” misery for what she had”, “Don’t talk about Jenny anymore mija, she can no longer corroborate what you say, leave her alone”, write the networks.