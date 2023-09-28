As it was expected, Mayeli Alonso did not remain silent in the face of the current conflicts that keep the members of the Rivera Dynastyfamily of her ex-husband, the singer Lupillo Rivera.

During a recent press conference, Mayeli Alonso was questioned by the media about the controversy that the Rivera family is going through and she did not hesitate to respond, ensuring that everything seems like a “show” to stay current.

Without fear of what they will say, the businesswoman and television personality assured: “Sometimes I feel like it’s showwhich is fiction and reality”leaving everyone at the event quite surprised.

According to Mayeli Alonso, what happens is that the family needs to give something to talk about, otherwise no one would be talking about them. In the same way, he highlighted that if it were not for these controversies, the only ones who would stand out were Chiquis and Jenickadaughters of Jenni Rivera.

If they didn’t have problems, what are they going to talk about? Nothing,” said Lupillo Rivera’s ex-wife.

When questioned about a possible reconciliation, Mayeli Alonso He said he believes it will pass and hopes for it for Thanksgiving this year, however, the endless family problems say the opposite.

It is worth mentioning that Jacqie Rivera has sued Cintas Acuario, owned by Don Pedro Rivera, and accuses her grandfather of improper exploitation of her mother’s musical compositions, which has the patriarch of the Rivera family very sad, as he confessed.

