Mayela Laguna, ex-wife of Luis Enrique Guzmananswers the insults that Enrique Guzmán has made him, also warns that he could proceed legally if necessary, this in a statement that he released on Monday afternoon.

In recent hours, a recording went viral in which it is heard that supposedly Enrique Guzman, father of Alejandra Guzman, insults Mayela Lagoon and she reacts with a statement where she states what she thinks about it.

Mayela Laguna, former Luis Enrique Guzmandenies having hidden little Apollo ‘N’ and sends a message to his ex-father-in-law Enrique Guzman in which he asks for prudence, to prevent things from getting worse and she has to resort to the law.

Mayela Laguna, Luis Enrique Guzmán and little Apolo ‘N’. Instagram photo

“Otherwise I will see myself in the need of go to legal instances for their misogynistic statementsdefamatory, which should not be uttered even out of ignorance on the subject, much less if they have a bad intention ”, exposes Mayela Laguna.

Mayela Laguna, Enrique Guzmán’s ex-daughter-in-law, says that she does not have her son hidden, as Don Enrique has implied and as proof he mentions that this weekend took him to a children’s party.

Regarding Mr. Guzmán’s insults to Laguna, this is what he said days ago: “Mayela Laguna is in hiding and Apolo too. Fuck her mother, really, fuck her mother for me.”

Alejandra Guzmán with the little Apolo ‘N’. Instagram photo

At the end of June, Luis Enrique Guzmán, Mayela Laguna’s ex-partner, said that a “compatibility” test was carried out with the minor and that the results between the two were negative.

Mayela Laguna, for her part, has made it public that she is willing to proceed to another DNA test so that “things stop”, regarding the fact that Luis Enrique is not the real father of little Apolo ‘N’.

Join our chat and receive Entertainment News on WhatsApp