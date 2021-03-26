Karl Lauterbach speaks at “maybrit illner” about the “last battle” against the corona virus. He also believes Mallorca “not a word” in terms of numbers

Berlin – At “maybrit illner” on Thursday evening, the omnipresent SPD health expert and epidemiologist Karl Lauterbach will be the focus of the discussion. The politician, now referred to as the shadow health minister, continues to emphatically warn against easing the situation and is disappointed with the results of the last Prime Minister’s Conference (MPK): “I was sorry that we couldn’t get better decisions. I am of the opinion that the Easter Rest Lockdown would not have done much, even if it could have been enforced. ”

Karl Lauterbach at “maybrit illner”: “Curfews have an extremely bad reputation, but they work”

Lauterbach, who never tires of explaining the connections of the pandemic with patience and facts, paints a threatening picture of the impending “brilliant” third wave, which, because of the Brazilian and British virus variants, puts people between 40 and 70 at risk. It is “the last stand, but also the most difficult.” Germany is currently “in a completely unstable situation and that has to be intercepted first and we will not be able to do that without a lockdown.” His demand for a hard 14-day lockdown including a nationwide curfew from 8 p.m., as practiced in Great Britain or Portugal, for example, does not meet with much approval from the rest of the group.

Regarding the Mallorca discussions, Lauterbach has a clear opinion and even accuses the island state of manipulation. He does not believe that they do not have the dangerous P1 variant on site: “There is still a trick there, I don’t believe a word they say.” In his opinion, the Mallorcans have “long” had this second Brazilian mutant and he also doubts the general numbers : “And I don’t believe the number of cases either.”

Claus Ruhe Madsen at “maybrit illner”: “I expect a manager to explain what needs to be done”

Above all Rostock’s mayor Claus Ruhe Madsen (non-party) rubs against Lauterbach’s demands for such a tough cut and appeals: “We have to keep thinking that we are fighting the virus and not the people.” The Rostock concept for safe openings works, which is why he is not satisfied with more and more lockdowns. That is “too one-sided” for him. Journalist and author Düzen Tekkal also complains that there is a lack of a clear address to the citizens: “These are not just 82 million people who have to be inoculated, but they are actors that we have to involve.”

“Maybrit illner” – these guests discussed with:

Karl Lauterbach (SPD) – Member of the Bundestag, epidemiologist and health economist

Claus Ruhe Madsen (independent) – Lord Mayor of Rostock

Michael Müller (SPD) – Governing Mayor of Berlin

Margot Käßmann – theologian, publicist

Düzen Tekkal – journalist, author

Michael Bernd Schmidt alias Smudo – musician, co-developer of the Luca app

Margot Käßmann at “maybrit illner”: “I miss the ability to trust people”

The Protestant theologian and pastor Margot Käßmann takes part in the discussion via video link and agrees with the call for more flexibility, in her opinion, for example, Easter services are responsible. She says: “I don’t need so many prohibition signs and lockdowns.” The churches should be open as “places of hope,” and she would have “wished for more imagination of what is possible instead of saying: restrict even more and restrict even more . “The result of this policy is” a paralysis that makes all people sick. ”

Michael Müller at “maybrit illner”: “There has not been a single day of standstill in the Berlin vaccination centers”

When the panel discussion broached the subject of vaccination, Berlin’s mayor and the incumbent MPK chairman Michael Müller had to step out of Lauterbach’s shadow for a moment. Düzen Tekkal complains about the slow pace, especially in Berlin, where 600,000 people would currently decide not to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca. Müller defends himself against this representation and does the math: “We have received 160,000 vaccination doses from Astra and 130,000 of them have been vaccinated or given to the hospitals, for example, or for the 40,000 teachers who will be vaccinated in the next few days.”

Smudo at “maybrit illner”: “The app is like a sandbag that I can throw myself on the dike”

At the end of the program, the musician Smudo, co-developer of the corona tracing app “Luca”, is connected via video. The rapper is happy about the “overwhelming” response and the willingness to cooperate on the part of the federal government, and has been in “close contact” with the Ministry of Health since January. “We have already connected 100 health authorities that work directly with Luca. Over 40,000 businesses that have already registered and 2.3 million downloads. People want that, “says Smudo, not without pride, but he is” completely with Mr. Lauterbach. We are in a dangerous situation and Luca is not going to get rid of the virus. ”However, the app helps to increase the speed of the detection of infectious people – this is what matters“ in the race against the virus ”.

“Maybrit illner” – the conclusion

Political talk rounds run the risk of going around in circles these days, “maybrit illner” is no exception. This becomes clear when talk show host Illner abbreviates thematic blocks with the note: “Mr. Lauterbach said that weeks ago in this program said. “At the same time, when it comes to current issues such as the possibility of going on holiday in Mallorca, all guests agree that this is absurd and cannot be communicated. This problem should only be resolved after the “last battle” conjured up by Lauterbach, when the normality longed for by so many people has returned.