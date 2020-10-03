The topic on “Maybrit Illner” was the hateful TV debate about the US presidential election. It was a “mud fight”, “bloody disaster” threatened.

Claus Kleber fears social unrest in the USA if the election result is unclear and " a bloody disaster ".

Sigmar Gabriel says that on live television N word.

Dr. Jana Puglierin warns that a re-election of Trump could Destabilize the EU.

“Maybrit Illner” talk: “Election, anger, conspiracy – what if Trump stayed?”

The world is currently looking at the US. On November 3rd there will be Joe Biden elected to office – or Donald Trump* approved. What would a Republican Trump second term mean for the US? Above all, fear scenarios were designed by the guests – but Biden was also not celebrated as a savior.

Sigmar Gabriel (SPD) – Ex-Foreign Minister, Vice Chancellor and SPD Chairman. Since 2019 chairman of "Atlantik Brücke eV"

Dr. Claus Kleber – Former USA correspondent, since 2003 presenter of the ZDF "Heute Journal"

Marina Weisband (Alliance 90 / Greens) – Publicist and certified psychologist

Dr. Jana Puglierin – Head of the Berlin office of the think tank "European Council on Foreign Relations"

Peter Rough – German-born US political scientist, former White House employee under President George Bush Jr. He was brought in from Washington DC

The round was almost homogeneous – the anti-sympathies for Donald Trump were openly expressed. Only the political scientist Peter Rough, who was involved for the US Republicans, was prudent with regard to the upcoming election.

“Maybrit Illner” talk on ZDF: The debate with Trump and Biden was a “knife battle”

About the TV debate However, Rough was also concerned: “I wouldn’t call it a mud but a knife fight. Political culture has bled out. It was a shameful picture. ”The voters would have learned nothing about the mission for the next few years.

SPD veteran Sigmar Gabriel pretended to be fatalistic and said, “No matter who wins, there is no going back to the good old days.” He believes the duel will have no effect on the election. However, Trump has once again managed to attract attention.

“Maybrit Illner” talk: Claus Kleber is afraid of “bloody” arguments

Illner’s ZDF colleague Claus Kleber warned that Trump’s re-election is by far not the worst scenario that threatens us. He sees the danger that a close election result could threaten a collapse of the American social system. “This time it will no longer be peaceful in the cities and in the country,” said Kleber. He feared a “bloody disaster”.

He did not share the risk that Trump would remain in office if he were voted out of office, emphasized Rough and protested: “The USA is not Mali” – alluding to the democracy in the West African state that failed due to a coup. After an election, Trump could not “bunker” and simply continue to govern. However, every candidate is entitled to a legal dispute and has already been used by Democrats.

“Maybrit Illner” talk: Racism and poverty divide the USA

Marina Weisband pointed out the rampant anti-Semitism and racism in the USA, which Trump openly makes use of. She is also critical of Biden. People on both sides of the political spectrum felt that the status quo was no longer adequate. None of the candidates provide answers to the pressing questions of the 21st century. “

Green politician Marina Weisband @Afelia stressed at #illner: Trump is not vulnerable to exposure. Only new political visions for the 21st century and a policy that noticeably improve people’s lives can help.

Sigmar Gabriel agreed: Trump is not the cause, but a symptom of the division in America. The Democrats have failed in recent years: They shouldn’t duck back in front of the country’s problems. And of course “Vladimir Putin fiddled with the election and he will do it again!”

Trump versus Biden: The EU must pull itself together

Most recently, Maybrit Illner asked her guests for an outlook: What will happen after the election?

Political scientist Dr. Jana Puglierin is skeptical of the situation: A split in the EU would be in the room if Trump played off security dependencies on EU states against us. Sigmar Gabriel: “Regardless of who the president is: we as Europeans have to pull ourselves together.” America will become less transatlantic and more pacific.

Flop at “Maybrit Illner”: The N-word

Sigmar Gabriel shared an anecdote from the Obama election campaign and told how white “redneck” voters were interviewed for a documentary. “Then the housewife called into the living room: Who do we want to vote for, Joe?” And Joe called: “The nigger of course!” Gabriel wanted to show that racism in the USA also arises from a protest attitude.

Conclusion on the Trump talk at “Maybrit Illner”: Great fear, many guesses

Fear was a constant companion of the group. Only the connected scientist Rough managed to keep calm and did not give up trusting in the USA. All other guests painted various devils on the wall in many dark colors: bloody uprisings, destroyed democracies, the end of the republic, divided society, the end of the transatlantic pact, the division of the EU. In the end, none of the participants could offer more than guesswork.