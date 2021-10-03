Maybrit Illner explores the political situation after the federal election with her guests from the SPD, CDU, FDP and the Greens: Is there really no alternative to the traffic light?

Munich – Maybrit Illner sums up the current mood after the federal election. With their joint selfie, the Greens and the FDP signaled: “Nothing works without us former little ones.” But the SPD voters also have expectations, according to the presenter in her talk on ZDF. Where does a Chancellor Olaf Scholz position himself? And: what will become of Armin Laschet then?

Illner gave the first word to the CDU man Peter Altmaier, still Federal Minister of Economics, who lost his constituency in the current election. He commented on his assessment of the Union’s performance in a statement shortly after the election by saying that the “worst nightmares” had been exceeded.

“Maybrit Illner” (ZDF): Altmaier stands behind Markus Söder during the talk

In the case of Illner, the minister now sounds more civil: “You have to recognize that the Union is the party that has lost the most votes,” he explains. And makes – like the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder before – once again clear that the CDU may not claim any government claim for itself: “… but would be available for talks, because the CDU has never evaded its government responsibility!”

Maybrit Illner is listening and wants more information from Altmaier on how things are currently going on behind the scenes in the Union. Illner creates a new word for her question: “When does Markus Söder stop ‘södern'” – but Altmaier sticks. worldVice-Editor-in-Chief Robin Alexander later gives a hint about the surprising solidarity of the Minister of Economics and lures him out of his reserve: Laschet would have promised Friedrich Merz the Ministry of Economics. Alexander: “So the surprising partisanship for Söder was not only motivated by altruism.”

“Maybrit Illner” – these guests discussed with:

Peter Altmaier (CDU) – Federal Minister of Economics

Federal Minister of Economics Hubertus Heil (SPD) – Federal Minister of Labor

Federal Minister of Labor Katrin Göring-Eckhardt (Greens) – Group chairmen

Group chairmen Johannes Vogel (FDP) – Deputy Party Chairman

Deputy Party Chairman Robin Alexander – Deputy Editor-in-Chief The world

Deputy Editor-in-Chief The world Markus Feldenkirchen – mirrors-Journalist and author

As suspected, this upsets Altmaier. “With all due respect …” he explains and eagerly contradicts. Alexander can’t help making a smug comment: “If you still say that you worked well with Söder on refugee policy …”. But Altmaier waves it away.

“Do you really trust Armin Laschet to become chancellor?” Illner does not let go of the minister so easily. Altmaier sighs audibly deeply. He’s talking about the bush again: That would not interest the voters in the first question, the CDU man assumes frankly and freely. Now it is primarily about climate protection, safeguarding prosperity and jobs. “We need a bipartisan consensus on fundamental issues. It doesn’t matter who governs in the end and who is the opposition. “Altmaier:” The times when something like this was negotiated in back rooms are over! “And leaves open whether he is referring to the grand coalitions formed during his term in office.

After the federal election: FDP man Vogel proclaims the end of the major people’s parties at Illner

Illner turns to the FDP and lets liberal veteran Wolfgang Kubicki have his say with a clip: “I suspect that Armin Laschet won’t survive this week,” the monitor suspects. But the deputy FDP party chairman Johannes Vogel, who sits in the group, is not so easily lured out of the reserve: “Wolfgang is always good for a brisk formulation,” he keeps the balls flat. And starts looking ahead: “The Merkel era ends with a completely new party system,” Vogel analyzes. The two people’s parties have turned into “four more or less medium-sized parties in the democratic spectrum”. Five corrects Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil, who wants the CSU to be understood as an independent party.

“We’re now looking at: Where are the most similarities on our way into the future,” Vogel explains in a calm tone, but Illner is already setting out on the next provocation: “Where can there be a compromise on the minimum wage, for example?” She asks briskly. But Vogel is careful: “I understand that you, as a journalist, say that this would be exciting now”, he plays the ball back. But “public disputes about differences” were not what “brought us forward” and by “us” means Germany. Vogel also convinces Illner with the sentence: “In the last few years we have gotten too used to a political mode that only drives on sight. We have to think in terms of decades again. “

Turning back to Altmaier, Illner is now trying to attack another flank: “The Greens don’t love Olaf Scholz as much as the FDP Armin Laschet,” says the talk show host and wants to know: “Could this be one last chance for Jamaica? “Altmaier again eludes a clear answer and is:” I believe that there is a lot of explosive content. “

Jamaica coalition without Laschet? – Journalist names alternatives

Find clear words for it again Alexander: “After a reorganization, the Union could perhaps advertise Jamaica even more credibly,” because Armin Laschet does not necessarily have to be at the top. Alexander names alternatives: Norbert Röttgen, Jens Spahn and even Friedrich Merz.

Feldenkirchen: “Of course it is possible that Olaf Scholz will still fail. Therefore, for the SPD, humility rather than a wide-legged position is advisable. ”Feldenkirchen, on the other hand, considers it absurd that the Union is now making a candidate who is not up for election as Chancellor. The two journalists agree that the days are probably numbered for Laschet. Alexander: “Very strange constellation: all or nothing.” If Laschet does not manage to become Chancellor, he is “politically dead”.

Feldenkirchen believes that this is mainly due to Söder. The role of the Bavarian Prime Minister in the current disaster of the CDU is currently completely underestimated. Söder “tore and disheveled Laschet”. Add to that the “unsolidary behavior” of Söder – that is “self-indulgent and self-destructive”.

“Maybrit Illner” – the conclusion of the talk

That is talk tennis in the opening round. Quick exchange of words, sleek comments and counter-opinions make the round sporty. But the curiosity is not satisfied: What is happening in the discussions between the elected parties? Which topics are discussed, items haggled? The sports field is as if swept empty: silence.