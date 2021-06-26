Germany and England are to play in front of 45,000 spectators at the EM. The “Maybrit Illner” round will discuss the consequences this could have for the spread of the coronavirus.

Berlin – “Maybrit Illner” starts metaphorically on Thursday evening: Finally there is football again, but the final against the virus is still running – there is even a threat of an extension against the Delta Plus variant. ZDF sports presenter Jochen Breyer picks up the ball: “Delta may not necessarily kick with us, but Delta is sitting in the stands and cheering with us. I could imagine that Delta would be happy if many goals were scored and as many people as possible fell around their necks. “He thinks the model of a pan-European tournament is good, but given the coronavirus * he would have decided differently:” I think It would have been better to think of a different mode in this pandemic and say: This idea in eleven or twelve countries, which we will postpone until after the pandemic. “

Germany meets England at Wembley Stadium – Lauterbach thinks this is “not a wise decision”

A look at Diana Zimmermann in England, the director of the ZDF studio in London, shows the dilemma in which the British government is stuck. 45,000 people will be at Wembley on Tuesday when England and Germany play the round of 16 against each other. In the semifinals it should be 60,000. “The English health authority doesn’t think that’s a good idea,” explains Zimmermann and continues: “It would have been a terrible loss of image if Boris Johnson had to withdraw these games. And of course he let himself be put under pressure by UEFA, especially since he likes to act according to the pleasure principle and only follows scientific experts insofar as it fits his policy. “

The journalist Claudia Kade thinks it is an exaggeration to say that a “game changer” is happening because of the EM. Nevertheless, she does not understand why there are still so different rules in Europe. “The rules in Germany are relatively strict with quarantine in both directions. But of course you can come back through countries where this is not handled so strictly. ”

The politician Karl Lauterbach (SPD) reports from Hamburg via video switch: “Overall, this is a fire accelerator for the Delta variant. (…) Neither epidemiologically nor symbolically, this is a wise decision. I would have found it right if one had said that in the place where the most dangerous variant with the highest incidence in all of Europe currently prevails, that there is not a football game in front of 60,000 spectators. “

“Maybrit Illner” – These guests participated in the discussion

Karl Lauterbach (SPD) – Politician

– Politician Jochen Breyer – moderator

– moderator Gerhard Scheuch – Aerosol researcher

– Aerosol researcher Diana carpenter – journalist

– journalist Claudia Kade – journalist

Aerosol researcher Gerhard Scheuch does not consider the actual game to be the problem: “In aerosol research, we are relatively unanimous that there is almost no contamination outside – and that also applies in a stadium. The infections take place on arrival or in closed rooms. (…) Not that much will happen in the stadium itself. But when 60,000 people come together, arrival and departure must work. There are taxi rides, there are bus rides, there are toilet facilities, there are boxes – and those are the spots where it can crash. “

Lauterbach is not completely convinced: “Well, when a stadium is so full, 60,000 spectators if you like, then the spectators are very close together and it depends a lot on the weather. If the air doesn’t stand still, but there is a bit of wind and that is blown away, that is a completely different situation. (…) In one milliliter of air, the Delta variant sometimes contains 100 million viruses. ”If people then shouted and sang loudly, an enormous number of viruses would come together, explains the SPD health expert.

Low corona numbers: Gerhard Scheuch points out the relationships

That, in turn, does not convince Gerhard Scheuch. He would not have gone to London with the final “either, but at the moment we have an incidence of six or seven in Germany. Seven infected per 100,000. That means, if you have a full stadium and do not make any checks at all: Then you would have an average of 0.7 infected people in the entire stadium with 10,000 people, statistically. It’s not like that there is now an infected person sitting next to everyone. (…) Even at Wembley Stadium: There won’t be 200 infected people there. Even at the incidence of 100, that’s two hands full. It’s stupid to sit right next to someone like that. But this one won’t infect the whole stadium. That’s the difference indoors. When we here [im Studio, Anm. d. Red.] had one in it, then it infects us all. “

In any case, the DFB relies on the cautious variant. Jochen Breyer explains that he received 10,000 tickets from UEFA, but is only taking 2,000 of them and distributing them to Germans who live in England. And how can the fans in Germany watch the game? Lauterbach considers celebrating together as harmless “if the distances are guaranteed and you do it in a civilized way. What I can very well imagine is in beer gardens, where there are large screens, or in front of restaurants. What would be dangerous would be inside. ”At this point, aerosol researcher Scheuch nods in agreement.

“Maybrit Illner” – the conclusion of the show

The talk “maybrit illner” on Thursday evening will focus on Germany’s European Championship round of 16 against England and asks what the game at Wembley Stadium means for the spread of the corona virus. While the politician Karl Lauterbach (SPD) considers football games in almost full stadiums to be irresponsible, the aerosol researcher Gerhard Scheuch tries to maintain the statistical relationship. The two experts are also divided on the infectiousness of children.

At the end of the program, the “maybrit illner” round, completed by journalists Diana Zimmermann and Claudia Kade and sports presenter Jochen Breyer, looks at the Delta and Delta Plus variants. The common appeal: we have to prepare for autumn. Because, as talk show host Maybrit Illner Karl Lauterbach asks: “So it’s not the question of whether a fourth wave is coming, but how high it is?” He answers humorlessly: “That is definitely the case. There will be a fourth wave. (…) The only question is: How hard will it hit us? “