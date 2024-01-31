Those who plan ahead and fulfill all their responsibilities in the best way are surely already about to file their return with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). However, it might be worth waiting a bit due to the changes that could lead taxpayers to obtain greater benefits.

Tax season has already started in the United States. However, like every year, there is uncertainty about how to best carry out this procedure. To resolve some of the most common doubts, José León, public accountant, in an interview with the media Telemundo Miami, shared that, As of this Monday, the system was enabled to submit the declaration, but for certain types of people it is advisable to wait a little.

And the accountant clarified that This year there is a possibility that taxpayers will receive a larger refund for having children. For this reason, he recommends everyone pay attention, because this week the parties will decide if families who have children will be able to receive a little more money.

He shared that many Americans file taxes immediately because they are looking for the refund that will help them get out of debt and cover some needs. But the recommendation on this occasion is Wait until next week, because a change may be authorized today and the refunds for children will be higher.

The above does not mean that people simply wait, the expert's recommendation is to start gathering all the documents and forms to make sure the amounts and your personal information, such as name, address, and social security number, are correct to avoid delays: “There is nothing more frustrating than submitting a return and having it returned because the information on the forms is wrong” .

Another recommendation that the accountant provided is have on hand all the expenses that have been incurred in 2023. For example, if a car was purchased, home improvements were made, medical expenses and donations, everything that can be deducted, and the ideal is to have the invoices to prove the means of payment, everything must be organized so that the professional who makes the declarations can work in a better way.

Regarding the mistakes that should be avoided, León said that one of the most common is simply not filing taxes, “Anyone who earns money from work, whether self-employed or salaried, has to file their tax return. Audits don't come in a month or two, it usually takes the IRS two to three years to audit, that's when the authorities will likely ask you for information and you will most likely face fines and surcharges.”

How to file your tax return for free in the United States?

Once considering the previous advice, Taxpayers should know that they have a free tool to help them file taxes at their fingertips. which can be used by those who have recorded an adjusted gross income of US$79,000 or less during 2023.

The application called free-file is available thanks to an IRS alliance with the company of the same name; and offers an online system to file tax return without paying with the help of software that guides taxpayers step by step so that they can carry out this process more easily, the tool even helps people know if they can claim a refund.

Those interested in this option should enter the free-file website to find the different providers that participate in the program and after answering a series of questions, obtain a suggestion as to which is the best to file the return.