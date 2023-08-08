That is what they are wondering in The Hague. whether this aso-parker has been parking like this for months for a reason.

It is the talk of the day in the Rustenburg-Oostbroek district of The Hague, the aso parker who has been parking his car in a rather unorthodox manner for months. Indeed, across the parking space, butt on the street and nose on the sidewalk. Inappropriate.

The residents of the neat neighborhood are ashamed of it. They say that more and more cars park incorrectly, but no one is as colorful as this aso-parker in his Lynk & Co. But why does he do it? Is there a reason behind it?

Does this aso parker have a reason?

Locals think so. According to Omroep West, they think that the car is parked in this way to trick parking management scan car. He can only read the license plates of cars that are normally parked and this aso-parker clearly does not like that.

And it works, because the Lynk & Co has been parked this way for months. Smart, because the driver knows how things work there. Indeed, the scan vehicle cannot read the license plate and its driver is not allowed to personally issue a fine. He’s not trained for that…

A special boa has to come to ‘the crime scene’ for this and they apparently have other things to do. And oh yes, fines based on a photo are also not allowed, it really has to be established factually. And so this aso-parker has been standing on the sidewalk for free for months. Not neat, but smart…

Well. Antisocials have half the world…

Photo credit: Thimo van Meerten on X

