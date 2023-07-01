Home page politics

From: Andrew Schmid

The EU is making no progress on the issue of migration. Poland and above all Hungary are blocking the compromise. This is a scandal for the community.

Brussels – The asylum dispute within the European Union continues. At the EU summit, Hungary and Poland blocked the recently concluded compromise. It was initially unclear on Friday how concrete the veto would be. The German Press Agency reported that there would be no joint statement on migration, but a paper by EU Council President Charles Michel. A spokesman for Michels announced the end of the summit on Twitter. Without asylum agreement.

“We have all lost patience with Hungary”

Poland and Hungary had blocked prepared texts on asylum policy. They reject a compromise agreed by a majority of EU interior ministers in early June without their consent. The upcoming negotiations with the European Parliament in the ongoing legislative process can probably start anyway. “I’m still quite relaxed at the moment,” said EU migration politician Lena Düpont (CDU). Merkur.de. “Because the package was supported at ministerial level and the legislative process is ongoing.”

Nevertheless, the blockade of the two countries is of great symbolic power – and could endanger other EU projects. Düpont speaks of a “signal that we must take note of”. Immediately after the compromise was agreed, the CDU politician was skeptical as to whether Hungary in particular would cooperate.

“We have all lost patience with Hungary for a variety of reasons,” Düpont summed up. The EU enthusiasm in Budapest is low. “But then maybe at some point they should consider whether they still want to be part of the whole thing or not.”

Green MP Freund: “This strategy will further isolate Orban”

Criticism of the veto also comes from other parties. Green MEP Daniel Freund says Poland and Hungary are “abusing the EU summit for their domestic political agenda”. It is no coincidence that “those member states that have been frozen billions in payments for violations of the rule of law are opposed to common EU policies”.

The strategy of Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki, according to Freund: “They want to show that they can throw the spanner in the works of European politics at any time until they get full access to EU money again. This strategy will backfire and, above all, will further isolate the Orban government in the EU.” The EU must not allow itself to be blackmailed.

Orban against asylum compromise: “We are not able to change that”

So Hungary’s veto was foreseeable. A few days ago, Orban rejected the asylum compromise negotiated by the EU interior ministers at the beginning of June. The conservative politician threatened to block EU funds to supply arms and equipment to Ukraine’s armed forces. He described the Brussels negotiations on state radio as a “migration war” in the boardroom.

To curb irregular migration, Orban proposes that refugees outside the EU should wait for their asylum procedures to be completed. “Unfortunately, we Europeans are not in a position to regulate that,” he said in an interview with Picture, World and political said. The reason is different political ideas: Germany has a positive attitude towards migration, while Hungary considers it too risky.

His country makes a clear distinction between guest workers and migrants, Germany doesn’t do that, said Orban. Hungary does not want to have “communities that do not respect our most important European values”. When the EU says it will redistribute migrants across the EU in the future, it sends a message to the smugglers that they can continue to do business. (as)